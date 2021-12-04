B.C. gas supply: Trans Mountain Pipeline plans to restart Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

As British Columbia continues to ration its gas supply following devastating flooding last month, Trans Mountain is providing some good news.

The company said in a statement Saturday that it plans to restart the pipeline on Sunday, Dec. 5, following the precautionary shutdown.

“Throughout the shutdown period, the pipeline remained safely in a static condition and there was no indication of any product release or serious damage to the pipe,” the company said.

The pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when the first of three atmospheric rivers hit the province.

1:53 B.C. floods: Living life a quarter tank at a time B.C. floods: Living life a quarter tank at a time – Nov 26, 2021

According to the company, Trans Mountain has completed “investigations of the pipe’s integrity and geotechnical assessments of the surrounding landscape” to ensure it’s ready to restart. It expects all assessments and repairs to be completed by Sunday, and plans have been developed and shared with the Canada Energy Regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

Trans Mountain plans to restart the pipeline during daylight hours on Sunday. It will be monitored by teams in the field and by technology systems.

There’s still no word from the province on when gas rationing in B.C. will come to an end.

All assessments, repairs & protective earthworks are expected to be complete for safe restart of the #TransMountain pipeline tomorrow. The pipeline will be closely monitored by our teams in the field & technology systems operated by our Control Centre. ➡️ https://t.co/VhF4rGJtZL — Trans Mountain (@TransMtn) December 4, 2021