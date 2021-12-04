Woodstock, Ont. man charged after vehicle crashes into police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock, Ont., police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a police cruiser.

Police say around 10 a.m. Friday, officers went to Harford Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

During the investigation, police say a spike belt was deployed, but the driver attempted to avoid it.

Officials say the vehicle then struck a police cruiser and fled the city before being caught.

The driver, a 30-year-old Woodstock man, was arrested and faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and failure to stop after an accident.

