Crime

Woodstock, Ont. man charged after vehicle crashes into police cruiser

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 4, 2021 1:28 pm
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock, Ont., police say a 30-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a police cruiser.

Police say around 10 a.m. Friday, officers went to Harford Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. man identified as victim of fatal crash in East Zorra-Tavistock: OPP

During the investigation, police say a spike belt was deployed, but the driver attempted to avoid it.

Officials say the vehicle then struck a police cruiser and fled the city before being caught.

The driver, a 30-year-old Woodstock man, was arrested and faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and failure to stop after an accident.

