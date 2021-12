Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 97A, just south of Sicamous, is closed in both directions because of rocks on the road.

According to DriveBC, the closure is between Davidson Drive and the Mara Lake rest area, approximately 4-5 kilometres south of Sicamous.

REMINDER #BCHwy97A – Remains CLOSED due to rocks on the road at Davidson Dr. south of #Sicamous. 🚧 Assessment in progress, detour via #BCHwy97B & #BCHwy1. ℹ️https://t.co/bdGLqbD5Ah — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 4, 2021

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress, and that the next update will be 10 a.m.

A detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 1.