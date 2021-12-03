Twinkling landmarks from around the world on display at Glow Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Glow Saskatoon is back with illuminated historical landmarks from five different countries.

The indoor holiday light festival return runs until Dec. 28 at Prairieland Park, except for Dec. 6, 13 and 25.

“We’re really excited to bring it back to Saskatoon, and I think that it’s a great opportunity for a holiday tradition for people as well,” said Susan Kuzma, manager of special events at Prairieland Park.

“This is a fantastic Christmas display of lights. … We open the doors to all of Saskatoon and area to come and spend a wonderful afternoon or evening here at Glow, and just to take in all of the spectacular lights that we have to offer.

“It is very family-friendly. There are lots of opportunities for little ones to come. There are play areas, there are lots of actual activities for kids to do, but it also is a really nice couple’s opportunity as well.”

This year’s theme is “glow around the world” which features twinkling landmarks from China, Holland, Mexico, France and England.

“You’ll be able to pick up a passport when you come in the door and you can get that passport stamped at each one of the countries,” Kuzma said.

Prairieland Park noted it will be following all government-mandated public health orders, including proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours upon entry.

“The show is sold by the hour and so you can pick your day in your hour to come. You can stay as long as you want, but it just helps us to control capacities … and vaccinations are required,” Kuzma said.

Another winter attraction underway in the city is the BHP Enchanted Forest. The 23rd edition of the outdoor holiday light tour is open every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 9 at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park.

Enchanted Forest officials said a record 92,000 visitors came through the gate last holiday season.

