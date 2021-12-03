Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Commercial truck makes dangerous pass on busy highway in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Semi makes dangerous pass on busy B.C. highway' Semi makes dangerous pass on busy B.C. highway
The commercial truck, after rounding a corner, passes another semi on a short straight stretch, crossing over a double solid line to do so as another corner looms.

Video of a commercial truck making a dangerous pass in B.C.’s Interior this week drew quick condemnation.

According to the person who posted the video on Dec. 2, the pass happened on a windy, two-lane section of Highway 5A.

The commercial truck, after rounding a corner, passes another semi on a short straight stretch, crossing over a double solid line to do so.

Read more: Police urge caution, essential travel only on Highway 3 after series of crashes

The pass was completed while going up a small hill and just before an oncoming curve.

Highway 5A runs from Kamloops to Princeton, and normally doesn’t draw the volume like the nearby Coquihalla Highway does.

Story continues below advertisement

However, with the Coquihalla currently closed because of flood damage, smaller highways in B.C.’s Interior are seeing large increases in commercial traffic.

The post to Twitter drew quick responses from both B.C. Transportation and the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Trending Stories

The B.C. Highway Patrol thanked the poster for the video, adding “the words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C. can’t afford long highway closures due to (commercial motor vehicle) crashes Please slow down!”

Click to play video: 'RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97' RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97
RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97

Meanwhile, B.C. Transportation said that the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement will be following up.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, three people died in a head-on collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 3. The highway was closed for 16 hours, and, following the fatal crash, B.C. Highway Patrol urged motorists to travel for essential reasons only.

“With the closure of several major routes and only limited or restricted travel on others, it is expected that those highways opened for essential travel will experience an increase in traffic volume generally, and commercial vehicle traffic especially, and this includes Highway 3.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian trucking industry short at least 18,000 drivers, could lead to even more supply chain issues' Canadian trucking industry short at least 18,000 drivers, could lead to even more supply chain issues
Canadian trucking industry short at least 18,000 drivers, could lead to even more supply chain issues – Nov 19, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagHighway 3 tagMerritt tagBC Interior tagCoquihalla tagsouthern interior tagPrinceton tagCoquihalla Highway tagBC Transportation tagBC Highway Patrol tagHighway 5A tagDangerous Pass tagBC truck traffic tagdangerous semi pass tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers