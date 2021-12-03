Commercial truck makes dangerous pass on busy highway in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Video of a commercial truck making a dangerous pass in B.C.’s Interior this week drew quick condemnation.

According to the person who posted the video on Dec. 2, the pass happened on a windy, two-lane section of Highway 5A.

The commercial truck, after rounding a corner, passes another semi on a short straight stretch, crossing over a double solid line to do so.

The pass was completed while going up a small hill and just before an oncoming curve.

Highway 5A runs from Kamloops to Princeton, and normally doesn’t draw the volume like the nearby Coquihalla Highway does.

However, with the Coquihalla currently closed because of flood damage, smaller highways in B.C.’s Interior are seeing large increases in commercial traffic.

@SurreyRCMP @Kamscan @DriveBC @AM730Traffic Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger( crossing double yellow’s on a curve) YWC transport ( EM1476) pic.twitter.com/Pd7kDGCAMz — Pubg Warrior (@vishalkhehra94) December 2, 2021

The post to Twitter drew quick responses from both B.C. Transportation and the B.C. Highway Patrol.

The B.C. Highway Patrol thanked the poster for the video, adding “the words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C. can’t afford long highway closures due to (commercial motor vehicle) crashes Please slow down!”

Meanwhile, B.C. Transportation said that the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement will be following up.

Last week, three people died in a head-on collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 3. The highway was closed for 16 hours, and, following the fatal crash, B.C. Highway Patrol urged motorists to travel for essential reasons only.

“With the closure of several major routes and only limited or restricted travel on others, it is expected that those highways opened for essential travel will experience an increase in traffic volume generally, and commercial vehicle traffic especially, and this includes Highway 3.”

