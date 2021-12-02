Central Okanagan Search and Rescue nearing 100th callout of year

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is nearing its 100th callout of the year.

On Wednesday night, COSAR was called to its 98th incident of 2021 — a vehicle that lost control and flipped over into an orchard along Glenmore Road in Lake Country.

According to COSAR, Lake Country RCMP contacted them to help locate the male driver who had walked away from the accident.

“He managed to extract himself but could not be located by Lake Country Fire Department nor the RCMP at the scene,” said COSAR.

“After a search of the immediate area by police and fire crews, COSAR was called out just before midnight to assist in locating the male, as it was believed he may have suffered a serious injury.”

COSAR said 11 members, including its dog team, searched the surrounding orchard and fields.

“The dog team was able to follow the male’s tracks as he headed towards his residence,” said COSAR. “He was eventually located there.”

On Sunday, COSAR was called out to help look for a couple in a side-by-side UTV that went missing after a group ride on Saturday.

COSAR said the two started near Postill Lake, but ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake after their UTV broke down.

“They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area,” said COSAR.

“The couple were driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.”

In 2020, COSAR set a new record in its 64-year history with 84 callouts.

