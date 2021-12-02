COVID-19: B.C. reports 368 new cases, five more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with five more deaths.

The update lowered B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 345, and left the province with 3,020 active cases.

Of the new cases, 90 were in the Fraser Health region, 48 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 101 were in the Interior Health region, 40 were in the Northern Health region, 88 were in the Island Health region and one was someone who lives outside of Canada.

There were 284 active cases in hospital, an overnight drop of 17, including 97 people in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.23 million British Columbians, accounting for 85 per cent of those eligible and 82.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

of them, more than 4.07 million people, accounting for 81.8 per cent of those eligible and 79.1 per cent of B.C.’s population have had two doses.

The province says people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9 per cent of new cases over the past week and 68.1 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 219,180 total cases, while 2,345 people who tested positive for the virus have died.

