Crime

17-year-old Ottawa youth with pellet gun arrested outside Kingston school: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 4:10 pm
Kingston police say the youth has former ties to Kingston, and was found outside Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School with a pellet gun. View image in full screen
Kingston police say the youth has former ties to Kingston, and was found outside Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School with a pellet gun. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Kingston police say a 17-year-old from Ottawa was arrested after being found outside a local high school with a pellet gun.

According to police, they received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Thursday about a youth who possibly had a firearm outside of Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School.

Read more: Belleville Police looking for pellet gun shooting suspect

Police say school staff did not recognize the male teen, who reportedly ran from school staff when approached. The school was then locked down.

Kingston police emergency response officers found the youth off of Katharine Crescent and arrested him at 1:05 p.m.

Police say the teen had a pellet gun, but the weapon was never discharged.

The 17-year-old has former ties to and family in Kingston, police say.

He was charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and may face other charges.

