Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire

Leeds OPP have identified one-year-old Samara Holmes as the victim of Tuesday night’s house fire near the village of Westport.

Crews with Rideau Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire on Concession Road 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two firefighters were injured when the ceiling of the home collapsed.

Leeds OPP say a body was located inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

A GoFundMe has been set up in an effort to support the family. So far raising just under $23,000, it had an initial goal of $5,000.

