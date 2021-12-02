Menu

Canada

Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 3:07 pm
A fire at a home in Westport, Ont., claimed the life of one person and sent two firefighters to hospital. View image in full screen
A fire at a home in Westport, Ont., claimed the life of one person and sent two firefighters to hospital. Ladna Mohamed / Global News

Leeds OPP have identified one-year-old Samara Holmes as the victim of Tuesday night’s house fire near the village of Westport.

Crews with Rideau Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire on Concession Road 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two firefighters were injured when the ceiling of the home collapsed.

Leeds OPP say a body was located inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

Trending Stories

A GoFundMe has been set up in an effort to support the family. So far raising just under $23,000, it had an initial goal of $5,000.

