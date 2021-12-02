Menu

Economy

Despite record-setting output, Alberta oilpatch keeps lid on spending

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Surging oil and gas revenues driving down Alberta’s deficit' Surging oil and gas revenues driving down Alberta’s deficit
WATCH ABOVE: Surging oil and gas revenues are driving down Alberta's deficit. It has gone from what was supposed to be a record high to the lowest deficit the province has seen in years. Tom Vernon breaks down the numbers.

Oil production in Alberta is at all-time record levels, but companies remain reluctant to increase capital spending budgets.

Statistics Canada says oil and gas capital spending over the first three quarters of 2021 was 32 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Read more: Alberta predicts smaller $5.8B deficit because of rising energy prices: Q2 budget update

The industry also spent less than a third of what it did during the same period of 2014, when capital investment hit a record high.

This is in spite of the fact that oil prices this fall spiked to levels not seen in seven years. Oil production in Alberta in October was 119 million barrels, an all-time monthly record.

Read more: Oilpatch drilling activity to rise in 2022: new PSAC forecast

Experts say the oil and gas industry remains cautious about the future, in spite of the windfall brought about by prices this fall.

The arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant sent oil prices tumbling last week. Experts say that’s one example of the ongoing uncertainty affecting the industry and keeping a lid on spending.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
