Crime

Waterloo police thank public after arrest in connection with retirement home break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 3:00 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent break-in at a retirement home in Waterloo.

Police say a suspect broke into a unit of the residence near Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

Read more: Search continues for Kitchener man missing since 2018, Waterloo police say

The thief then made off with personal items from the unit and other items from the lobby.

Police released photos of a suspect in the case last week in connection with the incident.

Read more: ‘Tap-out game’ at Kitchener public school leaves 1 student in handcuffs, another in hospital

They thanked residents for helping to identify the man in the pictures.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Waterloo man on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of break and enter to commit theft.

