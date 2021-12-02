Waterloo police thank public after arrest in connection with retirement home break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent break-in at a retirement home in Waterloo.

Police say a suspect broke into a unit of the residence near Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

The thief then made off with personal items from the unit and other items from the lobby.

Police released photos of a suspect in the case last week in connection with the incident.

They thanked residents for helping to identify the man in the pictures.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Waterloo man on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of break and enter to commit theft.