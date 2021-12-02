Menu

Politics

Province offering loan guarantees for non-profit Ontario long term care development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Protests across Ontario calling for improvements to long-term care' Protests across Ontario calling for improvements to long-term care
WATCH ABOVE: Protests across Ontario calling for improvements to long-term care – Oct 4, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is offering loan guarantees to help not-for-profit long-term care homes acquire development loans.

The government says it’s setting aside $388 million in lending from Infrastructure Ontario, the Crown agency that manages infrastructure loans, for the program.

It says approved borrowing costs not-for-profit homes will also be reduced.

Read more: Ontario looks to increase accountability, improve care in long-term care sector

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says the program is part of the government’s plan to speed up long-term care development in the province.

Ontario Long-Term Care Association CEO Donna Duncan says the loan commitment will help non-profit members overcome challenges in accessing funding and will help deliver more safe and modern homes in the province.

Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario which represents non-profit and municipally owned homes, says the announcement is a “game changer” for not-for-profit operators.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
