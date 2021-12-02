Peterborough robbery suspect pepper sprays victims: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects following a robbery in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers said a robbery was reported in a parking lot in the area of Albert Street and Park Street North.

Officers learned the two victims had met one of the suspects at the parking lot to complete a sale of an item following an online marketplace discussion. However, during the exchange, police said the suspect pepper-sprayed the victims and fled with the item.

One of the victims chased the suspect who reportedly connected with a second suspect and managed to escape.

Both victims were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment, police said.

One suspect is described as Caucasian, 16 to 20 years old and standing 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He has blond, medium to long unkept hair. He was wearing a yellow hooded sweater with an unknown decal on the front, blue jeans and “sporty” shoes.

The second suspect was only described as wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.