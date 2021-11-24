Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
November 24 2021 9:56am
05:22

‘Buy now, pay later’ options could be a slippery slope

Online money reporter and author of ‘Money Like You Mean It’ Erica Alini discusses the prevalence of ‘pay later’ options and what they could mean for the future of shopping.

