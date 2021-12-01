Menu

Canada

KFL&A reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 304 active

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 3:03 pm
Dr. Maria Van Kherkove, COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO health emergencies programme, said Wednesday that additional information on the transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant could be coming 'within days, not necessarily weeks.'

The Kingston region is once again over the 300 active cases mark, as Wednesday’s 34 new cases bring the daily active case count to 304.

Of the new cases, 10 are in the five-to-11 age group.

Nineteen people remain in hospital, with 11 of those cases are in the intensive care unit. Six people are on ventilators.

Read more: COVID-19 — Influx of cases causing strain on Kingston hospitals

The cases per 100,000 over the past week is up slightly to 104.7, from 102.8 Tuesday.

The rise in cases locally has also forced the postponing of at least one local event. The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes was scheduled to have its grand opening on Dec. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have significant impacts throughout our communities, the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston is committed to supporting the community through this time of heightened risk and uncertainty,” the Marine Museum said in a statement Wednesday.

“We consider the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors paramount.”

