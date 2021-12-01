Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$50K for Western Development Museum to expand virtual programming

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 1:37 pm
Saskatchewan families and history buffs are in luck as Western Development Museums reopen an extra day for most of the year. View image in full screen
Government officials say the Western Development Museum will receive $50,000 to support virtual programming and booking system expansion. Leslie Knight / Global News

The Western Development Museum (WDM) will receive $50,000 from the Saskatchewan government to support its virtual programming expansion.

In 2020, officials said the museum purchased video equipment for filming and livestreaming events.

“Like many institutions, the (WDM) had to make adjustments to their operations and programming due to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Culture Minister Laura Ross said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This has resulted in increased costs as they transition to a virtual environment for programming and move to an online booking system.”

Read more: ’60s Scoop exhibit stops in Saskatoon

According to officials, additional equipment will be purchased to allow greater flexibility for hosting events. Additionally, museum staff will be trained on techniques for developing and delivering virtual programming.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very excited to be able to expand our virtual programming and share Saskatchewan’s rich histories in more accessible ways,” WDM CEO Joan Kanigan said in a press release.

“These virtual programs and exhibits will create new opportunities for people to engage with Saskatchewan’s heritage and will expand upon the museum’s traditional exhibits and programs.”

The four WDM branches are in Saskatoon, North Battleford, Yorkton and Moose Jaw.

Click to play video: 'Doukhobors celebrate museum reopening' Doukhobors celebrate museum reopening
Doukhobors celebrate museum reopening – Jul 3, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagFunding tagWestern Development Museum tagWDM tagVirtual Programming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers