$50K for Western Development Museum to expand virtual programming

The Western Development Museum (WDM) will receive $50,000 from the Saskatchewan government to support its virtual programming expansion.

In 2020, officials said the museum purchased video equipment for filming and livestreaming events.

“Like many institutions, the (WDM) had to make adjustments to their operations and programming due to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Culture Minister Laura Ross said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This has resulted in increased costs as they transition to a virtual environment for programming and move to an online booking system.”

According to officials, additional equipment will be purchased to allow greater flexibility for hosting events. Additionally, museum staff will be trained on techniques for developing and delivering virtual programming.

“We are very excited to be able to expand our virtual programming and share Saskatchewan’s rich histories in more accessible ways,” WDM CEO Joan Kanigan said in a press release.

“These virtual programs and exhibits will create new opportunities for people to engage with Saskatchewan’s heritage and will expand upon the museum’s traditional exhibits and programs.”

The four WDM branches are in Saskatoon, North Battleford, Yorkton and Moose Jaw.

