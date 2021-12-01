Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener high school placed under a ‘hold and secure’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 9:13 am
A Kitchener high school was placed under a hold and secure as Waterloo Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A Kitchener high school was placed under a hold and secure as Waterloo Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday afternoon. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

A Kitchener high school was placed under a “hold and secure” as Waterloo Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute (KCI) on King Street West at around 2 p.m. after it was reported that a man had a firearm.

Read more: Kitchener high school place under ‘hold and secure’: Waterloo police

Police say staff placed the school under a hold and secure after the report was made.

By 2:50 p.m., police had announced on Twitter that the hold and secure was lifted.

Trending Stories

Read more: 4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they found the man on school property but they did not find a gun.

Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagKCI tagKCI hold and secure tagKitchener High school hold and secure tagKitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute tagKitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute hold and secure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers