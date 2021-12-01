Kitchener high school placed under a ‘hold and secure’

A Kitchener high school was placed under a “hold and secure” as Waterloo Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute (KCI) on King Street West at around 2 p.m. after it was reported that a man had a firearm.
Police say staff placed the school under a hold and secure after the report was made.
By 2:50 p.m., police had announced on Twitter that the hold and secure was lifted.
When officers arrived, they found the man on school property but they did not find a gun.
Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
