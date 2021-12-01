Kitchener high school placed under a ‘hold and secure’

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener high school was placed under a “hold and secure” as Waterloo Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute (KCI) on King Street West at around 2 p.m. after it was reported that a man had a firearm.

Police say staff placed the school under a hold and secure after the report was made.

By 2:50 p.m., police had announced on Twitter that the hold and secure was lifted.

Read more: 4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they found the man on school property but they did not find a gun.

Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Currently on scene at Kitchener Collegiate Institute for a weapons calls. The school was put into a brief hold and secure. The hold and secure is now lifted, and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to public safety. More details will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/xALCOHEDfT — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 30, 2021