Politics

Ontario auditor to look at COVID support for businesses, PPE supply in annual report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 6:13 am
WATCH ABOVE: Auditor general presents reports on Ontario's environmental record – Nov 22, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province’s supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.

The two pandemic topics are among 18 value-for-money audits that will be part of this year’s report.

Other health topics that the auditor general has looked at are outpatient surgeries, assisted living services, and CorHealth Ontario, which reports on the performance of cardiac, stroke and vascular services.

Read more: Ontario ignoring public’s rights to environmental consultation, public info: auditor general

There will also be audits of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation and the Ontario Securities Commission.

In the area of post-secondary education, auditor general Bonnie Lysyk has looked at the oversight of public colleges as well as private career colleges.

Other audits included in the report are on 5G network technology, homelessness, the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council, the Ontario Clean Water Agency, land-use planning in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area, inspection and maintenance of bridges and culverts, the financial reporting of school boards, and Ontario’s provincial comptrollership framework.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
