Saskatchewan legislation protects employers from lawsuits over COVID-19 measures

The Government of Saskatchewan has moved to prevent employers from being sued for implementing measures found in the Public Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations or the Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.

The Saskatchewan Employment Act was amended Tuesday to say that “no action or proceeding lies or shall be commenced or maintained against an employer” if that employer acts in good faith to implement the above regulations.

“That’s being done generally across North America,” said Labour Relations Minister Don Morgan, adding that the legislation isn’t limited to employee vaccine mandates.

“It’s broad general thing that would cover anything related to COVID-19 — signage, lack of signage, whatever else might reasonably arise from it. The threshold is that they must act in good faith.”

Morgan said the changes don’t come in response to any particular legal challenge.

“We aren’t trying to target a specific lawsuit that’s been started or being threatened,” he said.

“But we know that COVID-19 vaccines, etc., are a worldwide issue right now and we want to be able to encourage our employers to have some comfort that they’re not going to be subject to lawsuits.”

The action comes through an amendment to the Saskatchewan Employment Act, which received royal assent Tuesday.

The legislation applies regardless of when a perceived transgression may have occurred.

