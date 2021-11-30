SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan legislation protects employers from lawsuits over COVID-19 measures

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 7:13 pm
An amendment to the Saskatchewan Employment Act prevents employees form taking legal action against employers who implement provincially-endorsed COVID-19 safety measures. View image in full screen
An amendment to the Saskatchewan Employment Act prevents employees form taking legal action against employers who implement provincially-endorsed COVID-19 safety measures. File / Global News

The Government of Saskatchewan has moved to prevent employers from being sued for implementing measures found in the Public Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations or the Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations.

The Saskatchewan Employment Act was amended Tuesday to say that “no action or proceeding lies or shall be commenced or maintained against an employer” if that employer acts in good faith to implement the above regulations.

“That’s being done generally across North America,” said Labour Relations Minister Don Morgan, adding that the legislation isn’t limited to employee vaccine mandates.

“It’s broad general thing that would cover anything related to COVID-19 — signage, lack of signage, whatever else might reasonably arise from it. The threshold is that they must act in good faith.”

Read more: Organ donation program resumes, but only partially: Saskatchewan Health Authority

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan said the changes don’t come in response to any particular legal challenge.

Trending Stories

“We aren’t trying to target a specific lawsuit that’s been started or being threatened,” he said.

“But we know that COVID-19 vaccines, etc., are a worldwide issue right now and we want to be able to encourage our employers to have some comfort that they’re not going to be subject to lawsuits.”

The action comes through an amendment to the Saskatchewan Employment Act, which received royal assent Tuesday.

The legislation applies regardless of when a perceived transgression may have occurred.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 means Saskatchewan organizations face another challenging holiday fundraising season' COVID-19 means Saskatchewan organizations face another challenging holiday fundraising season
COVID-19 means Saskatchewan organizations face another challenging holiday fundraising season
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPandemic tagVaccination tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagDon Morgan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers