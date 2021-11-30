Menu

Economy

Quebec announces details of $3.9B plan to address labour shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 4:36 pm
The Quebec government says its $3.9-billion plan to address labour shortages will focus on creating 170,000 jobs in six sectors it has identified as priorities.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Tuesday in Quebec City.

Read more: Labour shortage forcing some Quebec stores to reduce operating hours

The $3.9-billion investment was made public in last week’s economic update.

Legault says the money will go toward bursaries and work-study programs, with the goal of attracting students to earn degrees in sectors of the economy targeted by the government.

Read more: Quebec economic update includes direct payments to offset inflation as deficit drops

Those sectors include health care, education, child care, information technology and construction.

Legault says the government will do more to encourage immigrants to move outside Montreal in order to fill jobs in Quebec’s other regions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
