Canada

Kingston-area adds 29 new cases, one new death, active case number drops

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 4:09 pm
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Paul Soucy/Global News

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health are reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. However, the region is also reporting a new virus-related death.

There is also one new hospitalization and four new outbreaks have been declared.

Read more: Infectious disease specialist says cases are still on the rise in Kingston

The highest case increase was seen in the 18-29 age group, in which there were 10 new cases.

Monday the region’s case count rose to above 300 for the first time.

“Unfortunately, the KFL&A region is continuing to see local cases rise. Our case activity over the past few weeks is consistent with the progression of the fourth wave of COVID-19,” Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza said. “There are thousands of individuals in our community that are not yet fully vaccinated including children five to 11 years of age but also many eligible adults.”

“Not having that layer of protection, and not having been exposed in previous waves, makes the unvaccinated more susceptible to COVID-19,” he added.

The region remains in the red zone of Public Health’s risk-level meter, and so far the only restriction implemented has been the limit on household gatherings.

The number of cases per 100,000 over the past seven days has dropped to 102.8, compared to 112.3 yesterday.

