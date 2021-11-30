Menu

Canada

Police probe protester incidents at children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 3:31 pm
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children is seen in this file photo. AP Photo/LM Otero

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Police in North Bay, Ont., say they are investigating reports of people being accosted by protesters at a children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

They say officers were at the clinic on Sunday and are reviewing the actions of individuals and interviewing victims.

Read more: Toronto police officers to patrol near COVID vaccination sites as children begin receiving shots

Police say they will increase their presence at vaccination clinics going forward.

They say they respect individuals’ rights to protest peacefully.

But they say but they will not tolerate interference with people’s right to safety when attending a vaccination clinic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
