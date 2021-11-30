Menu

News

Cobourg police seek missing 52-year-old woman

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 1:57 pm
Cobourg police are looking for . View image in full screen
Cobourg police are looking for . Cobourg Police Service

The Cobourg Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman last known to be in the Town of Cobourg on Friday.

Kelly Aldred, 52, is described as having a slender build with long dark hair which is greying. She is approximately five feet eight inches and 130 pounds, police said.

Read more: Cobourg pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car: police

“Aldred’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing,” police said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Aldred’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 and speak with the supervisor on duty or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

