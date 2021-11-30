Cobourg police seek missing 52-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Cobourg Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman last known to be in the Town of Cobourg on Friday.

Kelly Aldred, 52, is described as having a slender build with long dark hair which is greying. She is approximately five feet eight inches and 130 pounds, police said.

“Aldred’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing,” police said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Aldred’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 and speak with the supervisor on duty or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).