2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, 38 active cases

Guelph’s public health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday, with the total case count climbing to 5,196.

The latest data shows Guelph has 38 active cases, with one new recovery also being reported. Total resolved cases are at 5,113, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

One new case has also been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,204. Active cases are at 27, with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 15 confirmed cases among 10 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. The University of Guelph says there are three COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 87 per cent of residents turning 12 in 2021 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 89.4 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 92.6 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.6 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, 1,450 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 750 first doses, roughly 150 second doses and 550 third doses.

A public health spokesperson said they have administered more than 2,000 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine to children aged five to 11 since the rollout began last week.

As of Tuesday, 82 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.