Month of Giving: Parachutes for Pets helps keep fur families together

Send this page to someone via email

Imagine if you can’t afford to feed or care for your best friend — it’s a situation for hundreds of Calgarians every month as they struggle to care for their pets.

When pet parents need help, Parachutes for Pets is ready to step in.

The charity was started by Melissa David in 2018 when she noticed a gap in support for pet parents who were struggling financially to care for their animals.

“I researched resources in Calgary for help with owned pets to find there wasn’t much available,” David said.

“I wasn’t sure if I could make a difference but I had to give it a try.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I wasn't sure if I could make a difference but I had to give it a try."

David says pre-pandemic, the organization received 30-40 requests for help each month — then COVID-19 hit and it jumped to 600. Now, it’s settled to between 350 and 400 requests per month.

Story continues below advertisement

Parachutes for Pets helps owners each month by supplying them pet food hampers, vet care and grooming. Free vaccination clinics typically fill up within 24 hours of being advertised.

Since the pandemic started, the most required item is pet food.

1:19 Calgary seniors bring beloved pets to free vet clinic: ‘The demand is so high’ Calgary seniors bring beloved pets to free vet clinic: ‘The demand is so high’ – Sep 23, 2021

The organization said seniors on fixed incomes are the highest demographic group that requests help, followed by requests for homeless pet packs and hampers for pets of people experiencing or escaping domestic violence.

Read more: Calgary seniors bring pets to free vet clinic

David is a true believer that pets are an important part of the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s instrumental to our mental health, our physical health and I think the pandemic really showed us that,” she said.

For the second year in a row, Global Calgary is virtually partnering with four charities over the holidays — including Parachutes for Pets — as part of our Month of Giving campaign.

Charities for this year’s campaign were picked due to their involvement with mental health and food security.

Parachutes for Pets is 100 per cent donor funded, and Month of Giving is hoping to raise funds to make sure all the pet support requests can be filled — keeping pet families together during trying times.

Click here to donate to Parachutes for Pets as part of Global Calgary’s Month of Giving.