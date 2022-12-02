Menu

Global Calgary holiday cookie sale raises more than $31K for Morning of Giving

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 3:26 pm
Some of the volunteers and chefs who donated cookies and their time to the third Global Calgary holiday cookie sale on Dec. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Some of the volunteers and chefs who donated cookies and their time to the third Global Calgary holiday cookie sale on Dec. 1, 2022. Leslie Horton, Global News

It was a morning filled with thousands of cookies along with thousands of dollars — all for a good cause.

The third Global Calgary holiday cookie sale was a hit with Calgarians as the proceeds from the sale, along with day-of donations, reached $31,705.

Read more: Cookies for a cause: Global News Calgary holiday cookie sale this Thursday

Hundreds of people were lined up at ATCO Park Thursday morning where people were able to pick out their baker’s dozen of cookies from more than 75 chefs who donated a minimum of 250 cookies for the sale.

During Global News Morning Calgary, host Leslie Horton announced Trico homes and Willowpark Wine and Spirits donated $5,000 each, along with Pete the Plumber donating $1,000 towards the daily total.

Money raised goes towards the Morning of Giving, which will benefit the Magic of Christmas charity.

After a two-year break (and two years of a Month of Giving), Global Calgary is set to host its fifth Morning of Giving on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 – 9 a.m.

A donation drive-thru will be set up at the Global Calgary studio located at 222 – 23 St. N.E. for people to drive by and drop off a new, unwrapped gift for any age (household items, clothing, toys, electronics, etc.) to help Calgary families in need.

In an earlier interview, Horton said the cash donations are vital to help the non-profit fill the gaps for gifts not typically donated such as gift cards for seniors or gifts for teenagers — which can be tricky!

Click to play video: 'Calgarians step up to support Morning of Giving through cookie sale'
Calgarians step up to support Morning of Giving through cookie sale
