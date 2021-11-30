Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:22 pm
Parents with questions about the pediatric vaccine can ask them at a town hall Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Parents with questions about the pediatric vaccine can ask them at a town hall Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell, POOL

Parents with questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to ask the experts Wednesday night.

Doctors Manitoba is hosting an online town hall focused on the recently-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five-11, which will include a wide range of vaccine and pediatric specialists.

Read more: Provinces enlisting therapy dogs to help kids get COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s only natural to have questions about a new vaccine, especially when it’s for children, and that’s why we’ve planned this town hall,” said Doctors Manitoba president  Dr. Kristjan Thompson.

“Hundreds of pediatricians and family physicians across the province are also ready to answer questions one-on-one, and in many cases, they will be offering the vaccine in their clinic too.”

Story continues below advertisement

The panel includes the presidents of the Manitoba Pediatric Society, Canadian Paediatric Society, infectious disease specialists, a pediatric oncologist, and Manitoba’s vaccine task force medical lead.

Trending Stories

Topics of discussion will include the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, as well as the benefits and risks of vaccination for children.

“As a pediatrician, I want to ensure all parents have the facts to make a fully-informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said the Canadian Paediatric Society’s Dr. Ruth Grimes.

“The vaccine will offer protection against COVID-19 and related complications. It will also help to protect those around you, and avoid disruptions to our everyday lives.”

Manitobans can submit questions for the town hall, which will be broadcast live on YouTube, at the Manitoba Vaccine website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba kids get the COVID-19 shot' Manitoba kids get the COVID-19 shot
Manitoba kids get the COVID-19 shot
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagVaccines tagPediatric Vaccine tagDoctors Manitoba tagDr. Kristjan Thompson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers