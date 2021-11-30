Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Parents with questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to ask the experts Wednesday night.

Doctors Manitoba is hosting an online town hall focused on the recently-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five-11, which will include a wide range of vaccine and pediatric specialists.

“It’s only natural to have questions about a new vaccine, especially when it’s for children, and that’s why we’ve planned this town hall,” said Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Kristjan Thompson.

“Hundreds of pediatricians and family physicians across the province are also ready to answer questions one-on-one, and in many cases, they will be offering the vaccine in their clinic too.”

The panel includes the presidents of the Manitoba Pediatric Society, Canadian Paediatric Society, infectious disease specialists, a pediatric oncologist, and Manitoba’s vaccine task force medical lead.

Topics of discussion will include the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, as well as the benefits and risks of vaccination for children.

“As a pediatrician, I want to ensure all parents have the facts to make a fully-informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said the Canadian Paediatric Society’s Dr. Ruth Grimes.

“The vaccine will offer protection against COVID-19 and related complications. It will also help to protect those around you, and avoid disruptions to our everyday lives.”

Manitobans can submit questions for the town hall, which will be broadcast live on YouTube, at the Manitoba Vaccine website.

