COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Waterloo Region schools in December

Waterloo Region says it has partnered with local school boards in developing COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will run during and after school next month for children aged 5-11.

The region says parents may find that the clinics, which will run at schools in the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, may make it easier for vaccinations as they will occur in a familiar setting.

It says that parents and older siblings will also be allowed to get first and second doses at the clinics.

After-school vaccinations clinics will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge on Dec. 2, Wilson Avenue Public School in Kitchener on Dec. 9 and Dec. 14, and at Sunnyside Public School in Kitchener on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

Full day vaccination clinics which will run from 9:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. are scheduled for three Kitchener schools including Queensmount Public School on Dec. 4, St. Bernadette Catholic School on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 and St. Anne Catholic School on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 as well as at Linwood Public School in Linwood on Dec. 23.

The region did not say why the schools were chosen to host clinics.