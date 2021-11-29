Public skating returns to Prince Edward County arenas

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Prince Edward County will be able to begin skating on Dec. 1.

The county is allowing up to 50 skaters for each session on a first come, first served basis. A mask must be worn at all facilities and a COVID-19 screening is a requirement upon entry.

The facilities will require each person’s name and phone number as a part of the screening and parents must sign for any child under 16 years old.

Those 18 and older must provide full vaccination and photo ID to participate in public skating.

The schedule is as follows:

Wellington and District Community Centre [WDCC] (111 Belleville Street, Wellington)

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Sundays, 8 – 9:30 a.m.



An additional public skating session will be offered at WDCC on Sunday, December 19 from 2 – 3:30 pm.

Prince Edward Community Centre (375 Picton Main Street, Picton)

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Sundays, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

For more information, residents can contact the county at 613-476-2148 or by email at indo@pecounty.on.ca

