Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public skating returns to Prince Edward County arenas

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:27 pm
Public skating returns to Prince Edward County arenas starting December 1st.
Public skating returns to Prince Edward County arenas starting December 1st. Global News

Residents of Prince Edward County will be able to begin skating on Dec. 1.

The county is allowing up to 50 skaters for each session on a first come, first served basis. A mask must be worn at all facilities and a COVID-19 screening is a requirement upon entry.

Read more: Two heritage houses in Prince Edward County demolished

The facilities will require each person’s name and phone number as a part of the screening and parents must sign for any child under 16 years old.

Those 18 and older must provide full vaccination and photo ID to participate in public skating.

The schedule is as follows:

Wellington and District Community Centre [WDCC] (111 Belleville Street, Wellington)

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – noonFridays, 10:30 a.m. – noonSundays, 8 – 9:30 a.m. An additional public skating session will be offered at WDCC on Sunday, December 19 from 2 – 3:30 pm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Community Centre (375 Picton Main Street, Picton)

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – noonFridays, 10:30 a.m. – noonSundays, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Netflix series ‘Motel Makeover’ premiered in Prince Edward County Monday

For more information, residents can contact the county at 613-476-2148 or by email at indo@pecounty.on.ca

Click to play video: 'Material from two demolished heritage buildings in Prince Edward County will be recycled.' Material from two demolished heritage buildings in Prince Edward County will be recycled.
Material from two demolished heritage buildings in Prince Edward County will be recycled – Sep 16, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winter tagPrince Edward County tagRecreation tagpicton tagICE SKATING tagArenas tagPec tagrinks tagRecreational Activities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers