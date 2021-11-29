Canada needs national standards to tackle substance use, expert says

Send this page to someone via email

An expert on substance-use policy says there should be clearer standards for publicly funded residential addiction treatment programs in Canada.

Rebecca Jesseman, policy director at the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, says while health and safety standards for such facilities exist, there are no national standards when it comes to the quality of treatments or qualifications of those providing services.

Jesseman says she would like to see services for substance use to be treated as part of Canada’s broader health-care system when it comes to funding and workforce development.

She says historical stigma associated with substance use, as well as the fact that it is still often viewed as a moral or criminal issue, instead of related to health, contributes to the discrepancy.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Critics say province’s latest addictions treatment announcement will do little to save lives in short term Critics say province’s latest addictions treatment announcement will do little to save lives in short term – Nov 9, 2021

Addictions and Mental Health Ontario, which represents over 200 addiction and mental health organizations in Ontario, says most addiction services in the province largely evolved through grassroots organizations without a provincial strategy in place to guide development.

Accreditation Canada, the national body that sets out standards for health systems including substance use programs, could not immediately be reached for comment.