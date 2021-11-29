Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada needs national standards to tackle substance use, expert says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Reducing the stigma: National Addictions Awareness Week highlights importance of support' Reducing the stigma: National Addictions Awareness Week highlights importance of support
WATCH: Reducing the stigma: National Addictions Awareness Week highlights importance of support

An expert on substance-use policy says there should be clearer standards for publicly funded residential addiction treatment programs in Canada.

Rebecca Jesseman, policy director at the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, says while health and safety standards for such facilities exist, there are no national standards when it comes to the quality of treatments or qualifications of those providing services.

Read more: Destigmatizing addiction: How awareness and prevention can save lives

Jesseman says she would like to see services for substance use to be treated as part of Canada’s broader health-care system when it comes to funding and workforce development.

She says historical stigma associated with substance use, as well as the fact that it is still often viewed as a moral or criminal issue, instead of related to health, contributes to the discrepancy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Critics say province’s latest addictions treatment announcement will do little to save lives in short term' Critics say province’s latest addictions treatment announcement will do little to save lives in short term
Critics say province’s latest addictions treatment announcement will do little to save lives in short term – Nov 9, 2021

Addictions and Mental Health Ontario, which represents over 200 addiction and mental health organizations in Ontario, says most addiction services in the province largely evolved through grassroots organizations without a provincial strategy in place to guide development.

Accreditation Canada, the national body that sets out standards for health systems including substance use programs, could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Drug Addiction tagSubstance use tagCanadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction tagsubstance addiction tagAccreditation Canada tagRebecca Jesseman tagresidential addiction program tagsubstance use in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers