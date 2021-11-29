Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Southern Chiefs helping First Nations Manitobans navigate status card process

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 11:23 am
Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels. View image in full screen
Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels. Southern Chiefs' Organization

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is helping First Nation Manitobans who need to renew or replace their status cards.

The organization’s Grand Chief, Jerry Daniels, made the announcement on Monday.

“Navigating the federal government’s renewal or replacement process for status cards can be challenging, and it involves paperwork that can be complex,” said Daniels.

“SCO is pleased to offer this new service for our southern First Nation citizens who are not able to easily visit their home communities, to help them renew or replace their status cards and access the benefits negotiated by our ancestors.”

Read more: Three First Nations flags to fly high permanently at City Hall

The initiative includes application review, taking photos, digital signing as a guarantor, and submitting completed applications for processing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daniels said it’s part of a series of programs and services aimed at helping Indigenous Manitobans access their entitlements.

“The regional Indigenous Services Canada office was closed to the public for many months throughout the pandemic, and we know there are a lot of expired status cards out there,” he said.

“In the months ahead we look forward to being able to assist with applications for new cards, in addition to renewals and replacements, and to bringing this service to Brandon and other urban centres.”

More details on the program are available on the SCO’s website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba First Nations to receive vaccines for kids Thursday' Manitoba First Nations to receive vaccines for kids Thursday
Manitoba First Nations to receive vaccines for kids Thursday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous Services Canada tagManitoba First Nations tagSouthern Chiefs Organization tagJerry Daniels tagGrand Chief Jerry Daniels tagstatus cards tagIndigenous Manitobans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers