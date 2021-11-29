Menu

N.S. communities hard hit by flooding now under new rainfall warning

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Huge storm brings flooding and road washouts to Cape Breton' Huge storm brings flooding and road washouts to Cape Breton
Parts of Cape Breton are surveying the damage after a huge and slow-moving storm caused widespread flooding and road washouts. Callum Smith has more.

Parts of eastern Nova Scotia that were already heavily damaged by flooding last week is now under a rainfall warning, with up to 50 mm expected by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Antigonish and Guysborough counties, as well as most of Cape Breton, which includes Victoria County.

The Town of Antigonish and communities in Victoria County, such as Ingonish, experienced flash flooding and washed out roads and bridges when a major storm dumped more than 200 mm of rain.

Provincial officials are still assessing the damage and repairs have been estimated to take months in some cases.

The latest rainfall warning calls for 30 to 50 mm of rain beginning this afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada noted.

Click to play video: 'N.S. storm damage to take months to repair' N.S. storm damage to take months to repair
N.S. storm damage to take months to repair
