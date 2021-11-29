Menu

Consumer

Millennium Library parkade needs $54M in upgrades: report

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:26 am
Millennium Library in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Millennium Library in Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News

A report heading to a city council committee Monday says the Millennium Library’s parkade is in disrepair and needs $54 million in upgrades over the next 10 years.

The report, which is part of the Winnipeg Parking Authority’s 2022 Business Plan, says the parkade doesn’t earn enough money to cover the needed repairs.

That means a feasibility study will need to be done to make sure it’s worth repairing, the report says.

Read more: Report details Market Lands proposal for old Winnipeg PSB site

“Options that will be reviewed include undertaking all repairs and maintenance so the parkade remains operational, building a new parkade, and the viability of closing or selling the facility. The feasibility study will consider service level impacts with all options explored and will explore funding options.”

The parkade needs about $6 million in short-term repairs, including $103,000 in immediate repairs. The study will cost about $117,000.

Medium and long-term repairs are estimated at about $48.3 million.

Read more: Cost to demolish old police HQ, parkade skyrockets by millions, report says

This isn’t the first time a major city-owned parking structure has been cited for disrepair. Over the last decade, the Civic Centre Parkade was closed and eventually demolished, along with the former Public Safety Building, after it started falling apart.

The cost to demolish the parkade and building was nearly $11 million.

The site is now the future home of the Market Lands Project, which will include a public space, a market and affordable housing downtown.

