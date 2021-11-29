Millennium Library parkade needs $54M in upgrades: report

Send this page to someone via email

A report heading to a city council committee Monday says the Millennium Library’s parkade is in disrepair and needs $54 million in upgrades over the next 10 years.

The report, which is part of the Winnipeg Parking Authority’s 2022 Business Plan, says the parkade doesn’t earn enough money to cover the needed repairs.

That means a feasibility study will need to be done to make sure it’s worth repairing, the report says.

“Options that will be reviewed include undertaking all repairs and maintenance so the parkade remains operational, building a new parkade, and the viability of closing or selling the facility. The feasibility study will consider service level impacts with all options explored and will explore funding options.”

The parkade needs about $6 million in short-term repairs, including $103,000 in immediate repairs. The study will cost about $117,000.

Medium and long-term repairs are estimated at about $48.3 million.

This isn’t the first time a major city-owned parking structure has been cited for disrepair. Over the last decade, the Civic Centre Parkade was closed and eventually demolished, along with the former Public Safety Building, after it started falling apart.

The cost to demolish the parkade and building was nearly $11 million.

The site is now the future home of the Market Lands Project, which will include a public space, a market and affordable housing downtown.