Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead after car crashes into tree on eastbound QEW in Niagara

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 4:40 pm
A single-vehicle crash on the eastbound QEW on Sunday afternoon.
A single-vehicle crash on the eastbound QEW on Sunday afternoon. OPP/Twitter

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree on eastbound QEW in Niagara on Sunday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the eastbound QEW near Sodom Road sometime after 2 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured while one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was uninjured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

Trending Stories

Police said for motorists to expect delays in the area.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagNiagara crash tagsodom road tageastbound QEW crash tagQEW Highway Fatal Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers