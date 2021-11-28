1 dead after car crashes into tree on eastbound QEW in Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree on eastbound QEW in Niagara on Sunday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the eastbound QEW near Sodom Road sometime after 2 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured while one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was uninjured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

Police said for motorists to expect delays in the area.

Update #2 Fatality investigation underway. The driver has sustained serious injuries. One passenger pronounced deceased. One passenger not injured. ^td pic.twitter.com/3jcFLXdqWS — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 28, 2021

