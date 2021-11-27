Canadian Red Cross opens online registration portal for B.C. flood victims

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross has opened an online portal for British Columbians affected by extreme weather, flooding and landslides this month.

The new online disaster assistance portal can be accessed at www.redcross.ca.

Locations where people can register in person are also listed on the site, or people can register by phone at 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

People who have already registered and received a Red Cross registration number are urged not to register again, as multiple registrations can slow down the verification process.

The Red Cross will provide $2,000 to people whose primary residence has been placed on evacuation order due to flooding and extreme weather.

The Red Cross is also collecting donations for flood relief.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan said the federal and provincial governments would each match donations to the Red Cross dollar for dollar, resulting in a $3 benefit per dollar donated.

British Columbia has also launched a Disaster Financial Assistance program for eligible residents in areas of the province hit by the flooding disaster.

Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses are eligible for up to $300,000 in support, and must apply by Feb. 12, 2022.

