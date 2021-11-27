SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canadian Red Cross opens online registration portal for B.C. flood victims

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Flood-ravaged B.C. braces for two more storms' Flood-ravaged B.C. braces for two more storms
WATCH: As British Columbia remains vulnerable due to disastrous floods, more stormy weather is on the way. Global News senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon looks at when the next rounds of heavy rain are expected, and how much could fall.

The Canadian Red Cross has opened an online portal for British Columbians affected by extreme weather, flooding and landslides this month.

The new online disaster assistance portal can be accessed at www.redcross.ca.

Read more: B.C. floods: Residents trickling back to Merritt as flooded city begins return-home plan

Locations where people can register in person are also listed on the site, or people can register by phone at 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

People who have already registered and received a Red Cross registration number are urged not to register again, as multiple registrations can slow down the verification process.

Click to play video: 'Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers' Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers
Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers

The Red Cross will provide $2,000 to people whose primary residence has been placed on evacuation order due to flooding and extreme weather.

The Red Cross is also collecting donations for flood relief.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan said the federal and provincial governments would each match donations to the Red Cross dollar for dollar, resulting in a $3 benefit per dollar donated.

Read more: ‘It is a nightmare’: Highway 8 residents face uncertain future in flood-ravaged valley

British Columbia has also launched a Disaster Financial Assistance program for eligible residents in areas of the province hit by the flooding disaster.

Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses are eligible for up to $300,000 in support, and must apply by Feb. 12, 2022.

Click to play video: 'How BC is preparing for another round of storms' How BC is preparing for another round of storms
How BC is preparing for another round of storms
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
