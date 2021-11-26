Menu

Cannabis

Cannabis apparel now OK to be sold at B.C. pot shops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 5:14 pm
A man smokes a marijuana joint during the annual 4/20 celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 20, 2018. B.C.'s privately-owned cannabis stores can now start stocking pot-themed clothing, books and other goods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
A man smokes a marijuana joint during the annual 4/20 celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 20, 2018. B.C.'s privately-owned cannabis stores can now start stocking pot-themed clothing, books and other goods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/

B.C.’s private cannabis stores can now start stocking pot-themed clothing, books and other goods.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced today that private pot shops can immediately begin selling ancillary items that have a clear link to cannabis.

Read more: Black market B.C. weed tainted with pesticides, contaminants, testing shows

The ministry says that includes books, clothing or artwork featuring cannabis motifs, but does not extend to snacks and beverages that do not contain cannabis.

The new items must not be geared toward or appeal to minors and cannot depict cannabis as a lifestyle associated with glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Province to allow craft cannabis direct delivery and farm-gate sales' Province to allow craft cannabis direct delivery and farm-gate sales
Province to allow craft cannabis direct delivery and farm-gate sales – Sep 21, 2020

The ministry says the new policy is meant to provide customers with more choice and legal cannabis sellers with additional revenue streams.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Stores could previously only sell cannabis, accessories like rolling papers and pipes, shopping bags and prepaid purchase cards.

Read more: B.C.’s unlicensed cannabis producers brought in $1.24B in 2019

“Many of our customers have a strong interest in peripheral items related to cannabis culture, like clothing,” said Jaclynn Pehota, executive director of the Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers.

“We welcome the freedom to meet this demand and provide our customers with more of a one-stop shopping experience.”

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
