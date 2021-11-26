Frontenac Falcons head to the Eastern OFSSA Bowl on Monday in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Frontenac Falcons are senior football champions in the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association. They captured the Rob Druce Memorial trophy for the first time in six years.

Mike Doyle’s club capped off an undefeated KASSAA campaign with a victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders 35-17.

The game was played at George Richardson Stadium on the west campus of Queen’s University.

With COVID protocols in place, only 200 fans were permitted to watch the contest.

“This is such a special team for a number of reasons,” said Falcons defensive captain Cam Wright.

The fifth-year linebacker says every player was committed to the program.

“We only had 30 players, so three or four of us, including myself, had to play both offense and defense. This team had so much heart. Everybody cared about this team and that’s something you don’t often see. Everybody supported each other and it showed in the end.”

The game’s most valuable player was Falcons quarterback Jet Zakrzewski. He too, felt the team’s support, especially when the offense was on the field.

“I couldn’t do it alone,” said Zakrzewski. “My offensive line gave me the time to do what I do best.”

The talented field boss scored three touchdowns and threw two more to wide receiver Liam Kincaid.

“It’s such a talented offense,” continued Zakrzewski. ” I’ve got some incredible receivers and I have all the faith in the world in my running backs.”

One of those talented ball carriers is Jake Venditti.

“Everyone on this team gives it their all, 24-7,” said the fifth-year senior.

“This team played for each other,” continued Venditti.

“This is a close-knit unit that supports each other both on and off the field. Everybody knew their role and everybody did what they had to do. That’s what makes this team so special.”

The Falcons have one last game to play. They will travel to Belleville, Ont., on Monday to tackle the Centennial Chargers for regional bragging rights. It is billed as the Eastern OFSSA Bowl. Game time is 1 p.m at Mary Anne Sills Park.

Also on Monday is the KASSAA junior football final. The LaSalle Black Knights go up against the Sydenham Golden Eagles. Kick-off at Caraco Field is 3 p.m.