Apartment fire in The Ward under investigation: Guelph Fire Department

The Guelph Fire Department says an apartment fire in The Ward on Thursday morning is now under investigation.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at 87 Neeve St. at around 9 a.m. and saw black smoke coming from a ninth-floor balcony.

Tenants had already evacuated and the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished, officials said in a news release on Friday morning.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Some residents on the ninth floor were displaced from their homes, but it’s unclear if everyone has been allowed to return.

Fire investigators are still trying to confirm how the fire started along with an estimate of damage.

Proud of our firefighters- even at a busy fire scene – for taking the time to reduce fears of a child by having a conversation. Well done. #publicservice ⁦@cityofguelph⁩ ⁦⁦@GuelphFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wYjZd8Grs — Dave Elloway (@DaveElloway) November 25, 2021