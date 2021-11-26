Menu

Canada

Apartment fire in The Ward under investigation: Guelph Fire Department

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 10:36 am
The Guelph Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in The Ward. View image in full screen
The Guelph Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in The Ward. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Fire Department says an apartment fire in The Ward on Thursday morning is now under investigation.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at 87 Neeve St. at around 9 a.m. and saw black smoke coming from a ninth-floor balcony.

Fire at Guelph Canadian Tire location under investigation

Tenants had already evacuated and the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished, officials said in a news release on Friday morning.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Some residents on the ninth floor were displaced from their homes, but it’s unclear if everyone has been allowed to return.

Fire investigators are still trying to confirm how the fire started along with an estimate of damage.

