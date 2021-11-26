Menu

Health

Merck’s COVID-19 pill reduces hospitalization, death risk by 30%, company says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 26, 2021 7:31 am
Click to play video: 'Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19' Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19
WATCH: Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19 – Nov 5, 2021

Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study.

The company said the data on the drug molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.

A planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized and none had died by 29 days after the treatment. That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.

In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalization rate of 9.7%.

