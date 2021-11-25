Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border region, rattles Bangladesh

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 25, 2021 7:39 pm
The epicentre of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the India-Myanmar region on Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
The epicentre of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the India-Myanmar region on Nov. 25, 2021. USGS

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, India’s National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor’s magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

Trending Stories

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)

Click to play video: 'Minister visits injured after 6.7 quake rocks remote area of India' Minister visits injured after 6.7 quake rocks remote area of India
Minister visits injured after 6.7 quake rocks remote area of India – Jan 4, 2016
© 2021 Reuters
Earthquake tagMyanmar Earthquake tagearthquake india tagindia earthquake tagbangladesh earthquake tagearthquake bangladesh tagearthquake myanmar tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers