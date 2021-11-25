SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario still in 4th COVID-19 wave, likely to continue through winter: top doctor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'What parents and kids can expect at mass COVID vaccination sites in Toronto' What parents and kids can expect at mass COVID vaccination sites in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: What parents and kids can expect at mass COVID vaccination sites in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says the rising COVID-19 infection curve in the province is a continuation of the fourth wave that started earlier in the September, and not the start of a fifth wave.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says case counts never got back to a low level despite a slight dip before steadily increasing again in late October.

He says the higher case counts were anticipated as people moved indoors in the cold weather and says the trend will likely continue into January and February.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario top doctor does ‘not anticipate’ those aged 5 to 11 being included in proof of vax system

He says people should remain vigilant over the next several months until the weather warms up in the spring, allowing for more outdoor gatherings, and more people become eligible for third vaccine doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 748 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five more virus-related deaths as the seven-day average for infections climbed to 692.

Some health units in the province’s north and southwest are struggling with local case surges and Moore says the province is working on sending resources to help.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
