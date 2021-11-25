COVID-19: N.B. reports almost 100 new cases, active total surpasses 740

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and announced that more than 8,300 appointments were booked for children aged five to 11 to receive their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

To meet the demand for vaccination appointments, the province said additional clinics for children have been added in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

More than 130 pharmacies will also take part in giving the vaccine. Pharmacies will begin receiving shipments between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, and information on booking appointments at these locations will be available soon.

As of Thursday, 44 people have recovered from COVID-19, with the number of active cases at 743.

There are 18 people in intensive care and another 36 in hospital for a total of 54 people hospitalized.

There is one person under 19 currently hospitalized.

“We are continuing to see the number of active cases creep up, particularly in southern New Brunswick and Miramichi,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a release. “We know some of those cases will result in hospitalization, with a greater risk to people who are unvaccinated.”

So far, 87.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.5 per cent have received their first dose.

Confirmed cases in schools and child-care facilities

The province announced that a case has been confirmed at Angels ‘R’ Wee in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and Causerie Amicale Inc. in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

Since Sept. 7, 89 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 28 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

seven people 30-39;

seven people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

five people 60-69;

two people 70-79;

a person 80-89; and

two people 90 and over.

Fifteen cases are under investigation and 13 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 25 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

seven people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

four people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 80-89.

Fourteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 11 are under investigation.

The 20 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 70-79.

Ten cases are under investigation, nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel-related.

The one new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is under investigation.

The new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 20-29. The case is under investigation.

The 20 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

11 people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

four people 40-49;

three people 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Thirteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and seven are under investigation.

“Over 50 per cent of today’s cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases,” said Russell. “We are continuing to see a lot of new cases and I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to follow Public Health advice; stay home when you are not feeling well.”