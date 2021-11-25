Menu

Canada

Mayor defends keeping groundhog weather guesser Wiarton Willie’s death a secret

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 2:28 pm
Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. View image in full screen
Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

WIARTON, Ont. — The mayor of a small Ontario town is defending its decision to keep a famous groundhog’s death a secret.

Town of South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson says weather prognosticator Wiarton Willie died well before the last Groundhog Day from an abscessed tooth.

She says they decided to not tell the public about the death because they wanted a smooth transition if they found a new albino groundhog.

They never found one and will use a brown groundhog next year.

Read more: Wiarton Willie dead, to be replaced by brown groundhog for annual February festival

Willie fictitiously predicts whether spring comes early or not depending on if he sees his shadow.

The festival occurs in early February as a celebration of Groundhog Day and is a big tourist draw for Wiarton, Ont.

Rumours of Willie’s death had swirled since last Groundhog Day after the town released a video that showed the mayor tossing a fur hat and making the annual prediction about how much longer winter would last, without the animal in sight.

Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring' Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring
Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring – Feb 2, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagWiarton Willie tagMayor Janice Jackson tagTown of South Bruce Peninsula tagwiarton willie dead tagWiarton Willie death tag

