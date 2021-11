Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be providing a COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Read more: Saskatchewan government under fire for blocking SGI mask mandate in August

In the legislature on Wednesday, Moe said new information regarding the extension of public health orders for the Christmas season would be coming in the next few days.