Residential parking ban starts Saturday in Winnipeg to make room for snowplows

Three hundred pieces of city snow-clearing equipment will begin hitting Winnipeg streets starting Saturday morning as plowing of residential streets begins.

And along with plowing comes a residential parking ban.

The city said the ban begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, and it’s up to residents to know their zones to make sure their cars don’t get towed or ticketed.

Failing to do so can earn you a $150 ticket or see your vehicle towed to a nearby street.

To find your snow zone, use the city’s online tool or the Know Your Zone app, or call 311.

Beginning on Saturday morning, Winnipeggers in zones C, G, l, P and S will have to move their vehicles for plowing.

