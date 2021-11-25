Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada should issue a digital currency, think tank says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada should start issuing digital currency, experts say' Bank of Canada should start issuing digital currency, experts say
Some technologists are telling the Bank of Canada that its wait-and-see approach when it comes to issuing digital currencies runs the risk of leaving it behind in the race to innovate globally. Anne Gaviola has more – Jun 18, 2021

The C.D. Howe Institute thinks the Bank of Canada should issue a digital currency that can be converted into cash.

In a new report, the think tank says Canadian-dollar-linked stablecoins could become attractive if they are convertible into cash issued by the Bank of Canada and are well designed and well regulated.

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that is linked to an underlying asset such as a fiat currency.

Read more: Why the COVID-19 pandemic highlights Canada’s need for a digital currency

It believes a Bank of Canada digital currency should be issued in token form, with decentralized technology for settling transactions.

Trending Stories

It says bank-issued digital Canadian dollars could also encourage the private sector to introduce Canadian-dollar-linked stablecoins by enabling convertibility to take place digitally without having to rely on physical banknotes.

Story continues below advertisement

The report’s authors add that stablecoin platforms could be given access to the Bank of Canada’s liquidity facilities and deposit insurance to mitigate the risk of runs.

Click to play video: 'Canada looking to create digital consumer currency' Canada looking to create digital consumer currency
Canada looking to create digital consumer currency – Feb 14, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
bitcoin tagDigital Currency tagBitcoin price tagdigital currency canada tagc.d. howe institute digital currency tagdigital currency bank of canada tagstabeboin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers