N.B. Liberal leader accuses government of manipulating ‘the numbers’ on province’s finances

Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson made strong accusations regarding the province’s finances on Wednesday.

New Brunswick’s second-quarter financials were released on Nov. 16, but Melanson said he thinks those numbers were manipulated.

“I think here there was political maneuvers and manipulation of the numbers,” he said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “So, by having $145 million of extra revenue announced for Q1 and within five weeks it jumps to a quarter of a billion dollars, something tells me there was monies or revenues withheld and not made public.”

Melanson went so far as to ask the auditor general in a letter to do an independent audit of the reporting so far.

Melanson said in the letter that as the former finance minister, he is deeply “troubled” by the lack of transparency of this government and the perceived manipulation of these documents.

The government initially reported revenues of $145 million, which jumped to $237 million, according to Premier Blaine Higgs. Both results were delayed beyond the usual deadline for them to be made public.

“In our case, we were a bit surprised because we were anticipating a deficit,” he said. “So, first quarter it was like, are we sure this is right because it was off of what we projected. We took the time to make sure it was right to have a surplus at all.”

Higgs said that number increased again in Q2 due to the HST, rising by $84.6 million.

“There is nothing to be concerned about. I have every confidence in our finance team and their capabilities,” Higgs said, speaking of those working with the finance and treasury board to file these reports.

Higgs didn’t answer directly on whether he’d comply if the auditor general stepped in to take a look at the books, but added he felt it was a pointless exercise and said there is nothing to hide.

In the end, the surplus hovered just under $89.1 million, taking in the deal recently ratified with 10 of the 11 CUPE locals who were negotiating contracts.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said New Brunswick’s situation isn’t unique, looking to the province’s neighbour to the west in Quebec, which knocked $11 million off its deficit.

The auditor general’s office said it has Melanson’s letter.

“We have been working on our financial audit volume and considering chapters for this upcoming publication. It would be premature to comment on any of this material at this time,” said a spokesperson for the AG’s office.

It said the office is monitoring all financial results and related reporting but offered no firm commitment to look at the books any earlier than usual.