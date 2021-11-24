Ex-MP Paul Manly the favourite as Greens gear up to choose interim leader

Send this page to someone via email

The Greens will tonight choose an interim leader to take the helm of their troubled party, following the resignation of Annamie Paul.

Paul Manly, the former MP who lost his British Columbia seat in the election, is the favourite to take on the challenge.

He is being backed by former leader Elizabeth May and former interim leader Jo-Ann Roberts, who was urged to take on the job again.

The party’s federal council will meet tonight to consider a clutch of applications they have received for the stand-in leadership position.

Amita Kuttner, who stood against Paul in last year’s leadership election, confirmed they have applied for the role.

Story continues below advertisement

Kuttner, a nonbinary astrophysicist from B.C., has been a vocal advocate of action to address flooding and climate change.

2:06 What is future of federal Green Party after Annamie Paul resigns as leader? What is future of federal Green Party after Annamie Paul resigns as leader? – Sep 27, 2021

Their mother was killed and their father severely injured in a mudslide in 2005 after their North Vancouver home was crushed.

The interim leader will be in the post for a maximum of six months, before a full-time leader can be elected to succeed Paul, who formally stepped down as Green leader earlier this month.

The party has been beset by infighting and saw its support plummet in the election, returning two MPs but losing a significant share of the popular vote.

Paul said leading the Greens was the worst period of her life and has handed in her party membership.

Advertisement