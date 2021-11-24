Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Western University to host national forum on reconciliation in higher education

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2021 1:02 pm
Western University's University Community Centre in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Western University's University Community Centre in London, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News

Western University is set to host a national forum next year that explores how to better implement reconciliation with Indigenous communities in Canada’s post-secondary system while providing concrete steps that relevant institutions can take.

Scheduled for June, the forum carries the theme “Education for Reconciliation: Rebuilding Stronger and with Intentionality” and will collaborate with Indigenous communities in London, Ont., and the surrounding area.

Education for reconciliation is one of several main topics in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action.

First published in 2015, one of the calls asks all levels of government to “provide the necessary funding to post-secondary institutions to educate teachers on how to integrate Indigenous knowledge and teaching methods into classrooms.”

Read more: First Indigenous-led family centre in London, Ont. opens its doors

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release shared by Western on Wednesday, Christy R. Bressette, the university’s first vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives, said the forum will offer a collaborative way to address “complex intersections of Indigenization, decolonization and reconciliation into institutional practice.”

“We anticipate that the forum will raise critical issues pertaining to Indigeneity in higher education, outline ways of addressing them, and provide concrete steps for postsecondary institutions to undertake,” Bressette added.

Some of those critical issues that need to be addressed for reconciliation to occur “range from Indigenous language revitalization and implementation of Indigenous knowledge frameworks, to supporting governance roles for Indigenous peoples on campus and advancing Indigenous research,” according to Bressette.

On top of local Indigenous communities, the forum will also include a national array of attendees, along with those representing students, faculty and staff at Western.

June’s event will mark the seventh annual Building Reconciliation Forum, which is supported by Universities Canada.

Click to play video: 'Reconciliation through education' Reconciliation through education
Reconciliation through education – Jun 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagIndigenous tagEducation tagWestern University tagReconciliation tagTruth and Reconciliation tagPost-secondary education tagCalls to Action taginstitution tagUniversities Canada tagpostsecondary tagBuilding Reconciliation Forum tagEducation for Reconciliation: Rebuilding Stronger and with Intentionality tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers