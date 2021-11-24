Menu

Health

Investigation fails to find source of legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 11:53 am
A person has died of legionnaires disease in the province, tied to a potential outbreak in Moncton. But preliminary lab results show some of the cases aren’t connected to a common source, which leaves Public Health unsure if they’re dealing with an outbreak or a coincidental cluster. Silas Brown has more. – Aug 31, 2021

Officials investigating an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease in Moncton have completed their probe without finding a common source of the infections that made nine people ill.

Seven people were hospitalized and one person died after the outbreak was declared in early August.

Read more: N.B. public health confirms death in Moncton legionnaires outbreak

Regional medical officer of health Dr. Yves Leger told reporters today that industrial cooling towers were suspected as the cause, but he said testing failed to confirm them as the source.

A number of towers, however, carried low levels of bacteria and required cleaning and disinfection.

Read more: ‘Very surreal experience’: Legionnaires’ disease survivor calls for registry, maintenance laws

Legionnaires’ disease can cause fever, cough, shortness of breath, aches and pains, and it can be fatal in roughly 10 to 15 per cent of cases.

Leger says its possible the cases were sporadic and not linked to each other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.

